Tokyo governor says Olympics facing 'major issue' after Mori's remarks -Kyodo

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday the Olympic Games were facing a “major issue” after the head of the organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, made sexist remarks and caused a firestorm of criticism, Kyodo news reported.

“The mission of the metropolis and the organising committee is to prepare for a safe and secure Games, and we are facing a major issue,” she was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)