Olympics-Tokyo 2020 chief: To decide on Paralympic spectators soon after Olympics

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan July 8, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday she aimed to reach an agreement on Paralympic spectators with relevant parties “at the earliest possible” timing after the close of the Tokyo Olympics.

Organisers said on Thursday the Olympics would take place without spectators in host city Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures, but that a decision on Paralympic spectators would be made after the Olympics, without mentioning specific timing.

The Olympics are scheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8, with the Paralympics slated to start Aug. 24.