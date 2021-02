FILE PHOTO: Japan's Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Seiko Hashimoto, a woman who has competed in seven Olympics, has been chosen as president of the Tokyo 2020 Organising committee, she said on Thursday, replacing a man who resigned over a furore about his sexist remarks.

Hashimoto had been Japan’s Olympics minister until she resigned on Thursday to take up her new role.