Tokyo 2020 says not true that Osaka torch relay cancelled

FILE PHOTO: The Olympic rings are illuminated in front of the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Thursday it was not true they and Osaka officials had decided to cancel the torch relay in the city this month amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The organising committee city will work closely with Osaka to make a decision as soon as possible and announce it swiftly, it said in an emailed comment to Reuters.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier said the Osaka relay had been cancelled.