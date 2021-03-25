Tokyo 2020 says social distance was maintained during Olympic torch relay

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Thursday that organisers were able to hold the Olympic torch relay while maintaining social distancing.

He added that organisers will plan alternative events if regions where relays are planned announce states of emergency concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be the first Olympic and Paralympic Games held during a pandemic. (Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Toby Chopra)