Tokyo Olympics torch relay begins in Fukushima

FUKUSHIMA (Reuters) - Japan officially started the Olympic torch relay in Fukushima on Thursday, kicking off a four-month countdown to the summer games in Tokyo, delayed from 2020 and the first ever organised during a global pandemic.

Seiko Hashimoto, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, told a small group of dignitaries and media attending the torch relay ceremony she believed the event would bring hope to those around Japan and the world during the global pandemic.