Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rowing - Men's Pair - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Martin Sinkovic of Croatia and Valent Sinkovic of Croatia celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

TOKYO (Reuters) - Croatia won Olympic gold in the men’s pair on Thursday at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway.

Romania finished second to take silver, while Denmark claimed bronze in the rowing event.