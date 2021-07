Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rowing - Women's Lightweight Double Sculls - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Valentina Rodini of Italy and Federica Casarini of Italy in action REUTERS/Leah Millis

TOKYO (Reuters) - Italy won Olympic rowing gold in the lightweight women’s double sculls on Thursday at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway.

France took silver, while the Netherlands claimed bronze.