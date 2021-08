TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand outclassed France to win gold in the Olympic Rugby Sevens women’s competition with a 26-12 victory in the final at the Tokyo Stadium on Saturday.

Fiji followed up a gold medal in the men’s competition with bronze as they defeated Britain 21-12 in the third-place play-off. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)