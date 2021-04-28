We need to reassure Japan we 'walk the talk' on safe Games -IOC official

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Games want to reassure the Japanese public that they “walk the talk” in terms of safety, an International Olympic Committee official said on Wednesday, amid growing scepticism over the Games in the host country.

Christophe Dubi also said that not every country had access to vaccines against COVID-19 and so vaccination would not be obligatory for participants. (Reporting by David Dolan Editing by Gareth Jones)