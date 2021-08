Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Men's RS:X - Medal Race - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands celebrates after competing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands won the gold medal in the men’s RS:X windsurfing on Saturday.

Thomas Goyard of France finished in second place in the overall table to take silver and China’s Kun Bi claimed the bronze.