Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Olympics News

CORRECTED-Olympics-Samoa withdraws weightlifters, other athletes to attend, official says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects time in paragraph 1 to just over three weeks, not four)

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Samoa’s Olympic committee said on Thursday it was withdrawing its weightlifting team from the Games in Tokyo, which start in just over three weeks, due to COVID-19 restrictions, but added that other athletes, already overseas, would attend.

Reporting by Jonathan Barrett in Sydney and Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up