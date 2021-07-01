CORRECTED-Olympics-Samoa withdraws weightlifters, other athletes to attend, official says

(Corrects time in paragraph 1 to just over three weeks, not four)
TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Samoa’s Olympic committee said on Thursday it was withdrawing its weightlifting team from the Games in Tokyo, which start in just over three weeks, due to COVID-19 restrictions, but added that other athletes, already overseas, would attend.
Reporting by Jonathan Barrett in Sydney and Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Himani Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.