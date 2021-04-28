Tokyo 2020 wants as many spectators as possible for Olympics, Hashimoto says

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Organisers want to have as many spectators as possible for the delayed Tokyo Games, although they can’t rule out holding the event without spectators, the head of Tokyo 2020 said on Wednesday.
Seiko Hashimoto, Tokyo 2020’s president, made the statement after organisers announced a number of stricter measures for the Games, which are due to start in July.
Reporting by Ju-min Park and Elaine Lies; writing by David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Heavens
