Japan PM says it is regrettable he is taking heat for the Olympics

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday it was regrettable that he had been taking all the heat for planning to hold the Olympics during the pandemic, while the host city’s governor was not at the forefront of the debate.

Suga spoke in response to comments at a parliamentary session from an opposition lawmaker, who said Suga had been coming under attack when Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike should be weighing in.

“I’m very glad you said what I want to say,” Suga said.