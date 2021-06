ADELAIDE, June 13 (Reuters) - Nineteen-year-old Kaylee McKeown broke the women’s 100 metre backstroke world record at the Australian Olympic swimming trials with a time of 57.45 seconds in Sunday’s final.

The previous long course best of 57.57 was set by U.S. swimmer Regan Smith at the 2019 World Championships. (Reporting by Richard Evans; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)