Japan's Olympic Committee head denies impropriety in 2020 bid procedures

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The head of Japan’s Olympic Committee confirmed on Tuesday that he was questioned by French authorities in December but repeated his denial that there was anything improper involved in Tokyo’s bid for the 2020 Games.

Tsunekazu Takeda told a packed news conference there were no reasons to doubt any part of Japan’s dealings with a Singaporean consultancy in connection with Tokyo’s bid and that he would cooperate fully with French authorities to dispel every doubt.

He made similar denials in a statement released on Friday. (Reporting by Elaine Lies Editing by Paul Tait)