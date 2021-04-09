Tokyo 2020 head: in talks with FINA to hold swimming qualifiers as planned

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday Olympic organisers were in talks with the International Swimming Federation (FINA) to hold diving and artistic swimming qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as originally planned.

FINA said last week it was reviewing the status of both events, as well as a marathon swimming qualifier without specifying a reason. The BBC had reported FINA was concerned organisers of the Diving World Cup had not done enough to protect athletes from COVID-19. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)