Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Sports News

Olympics: BMX cycling test event postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Friday they had decided to postpone a test event for BMX freestyle cycling scheduled for April 24-25 because of the impact on scheduling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

All parties involved are seeking a new date in May or June, the Tokyo 2020 organising committee said in a statement.

“In order to ensure the best level of preparations for these test events and for the Tokyo 2020 Games, considering the schedule of each party under the current global COVID-19 conditions, it was felt that postponing the events was necessary,” Tokyo 2020 said.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up