Athletes to get daily COVID tests in Tokyo, spectator decision by June

Apr 6, 2021; Tokyo, JAPAN; General view of the Olympic rings sculpture near the Japan National Stadium in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games set to begin in July 2021. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

TOKYO (Reuters) - Olympic athletes will be given daily tests for the coronavirus during their time in Tokyo for the delayed 2020 Games, organisers said on Wednesday.

They said a decision about whether to allow domestic spectators to attend would be taken in June.

All participants will need to take two coronavirus tests prior to arriving in Japan, the organisers, including the Tokyo 2020 committee and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said in a statement.