Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Taekwondo - Men's Heavyweight +80kg - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - July 27, 2021. Vladislav Larin of the Russian Olympic Committee and Dejan Georgievski of North Macedonia react after competing REUTERS/Murad Sezer

CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) - The Russia Olympic Committee’s Vladislav Larin defeated North Macedonia’s Dejan Georgievski to win the men’s taekwondo +80kg category gold medal on Tuesday.

Cuba’s Rafael Yunier Alba Castillo and South Korea’s In Kyo Don claimed the bronze medals.