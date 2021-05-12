Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Sports News

US track and field team cancel Olympic training camp in Japan over COVID -TBS

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is seen through signboards, at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States’ track and field team have cancelled their pre-Olympic training camp in Japan due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, broadcaster TBS reported on Wednesday.

The camp was originally scheduled to take place in early July in Chiba, a prefecture neighbouring Tokyo.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed last year due to the pandemic, and is currently scheduled to take place from July 23.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up