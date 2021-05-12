US track and field team cancel Olympic training camp in Japan over COVID -TBS

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is seen through signboards, at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States’ track and field team have cancelled their pre-Olympic training camp in Japan due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, broadcaster TBS reported on Wednesday.

The camp was originally scheduled to take place in early July in Chiba, a prefecture neighbouring Tokyo.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed last year due to the pandemic, and is currently scheduled to take place from July 23.