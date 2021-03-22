Japan may grant special entry to some foreign volunteers for Olympics: report

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past in front of a display showing the logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has decided to bar international spectators from the Tokyo Olympics, but is considering granting special entry permission to some 500 foreign volunteers, Japanese media said on Monday.

Volunteers are the unsung backbone of any Olympics, and more than 110,000 have put their lives on hold waiting for word from Olympics organisers about their roles this summer.

Though Olympics organisers and the government are leaning towards not allowing more than 2,000 foreign volunteers to take part, some 500 of these judged to have special skills or experiences may be allowed into Japan under special permission, the Tokyo Shimbun daily quoted multiple people connected with the issue as saying.

Tokyo 2020 organisers were not immediately able to comment.