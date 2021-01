FILE PHOTO: A man wears a protective mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in front of giant Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee is working with the World Health Organization to get all athletes vaccinated in a bid to save the Tokyo Games, The Telegraph reported on Friday.

Fast-tracking the COVID-19 vaccines to competitors where national programmes are yet to begin is the main priority in the Olympic Committee’s plan, the report said.