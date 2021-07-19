WHO's head likely to visit Japan to discuss Olympics, COVID -Kyodo

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is likely to visit Japan to discuss the Olympics and the anti-coronavirus measures that the authorities have put in place, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing a government source.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus plans to meet Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during his visist, according to Kyodo.

The Tokyo Olympics kick off on Friday, July 23.