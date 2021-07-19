WHO's head likely to visit Japan to discuss Olympics, COVID -Kyodo

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is likely to visit Japan to discuss the Olympics and the anti-coronavirus measures that the authorities have put in place, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing a government source.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus plans to meet Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during his visist, according to Kyodo.
The Tokyo Olympics kick off on Friday, July 23.
Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Editing by Gareth Jones
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.