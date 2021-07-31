Olympics-Weightlifting-China's Lyu wins gold in men's 81 kg event, but no world record

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - China’s Lyu Xiaojun won a gold medal in the men’s 81 kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday but failed to break his own world record.

The 37-year-old lifted a combined 374 kg, falling short of the 378 kg he set to win gold at the 2019 world championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

Dominican Republic’s Zacarias Bonnat Michel won the silver and Italy’s Antonino Pizzolato won the bronze. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)