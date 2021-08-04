Olympics-Water polo-Serbia crush Italy to book Spain semi-final

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Serbia kept their Olympic title defence on course with an emphatic 10-6 victory over world champions Italy to glide into the final four of the men’s water polo competition at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on Wednesday.

The Serbian team, champions in Rio five years ago, will take on Spain, the only team to come through the preliminary rounds with a perfect record, in the second semi-final on Friday.

Spain, who beat Serbia 13-12 in the group stages, put on a fourth-quarter masterclass to defeat the United States 12-8 earlier in the day, extending their run in Tokyo to six wins out of six.

“We have a lot of debts to settle with Spain,” Serbia captain Filip Filipovic told reporters. “At some point this Spanish team needs to break, and we’ll try our best to do that in the semi-final.

“Spain is the team that’s had maybe the best performance in the tournament. We played our opening game of the Olympics against them and we all know the score. Now it’s a different game, the semi-finals, so we’ll see.”

Greece crushed Montenegro 10-4 to set up a semi-final meeting with traditional powerhouse Hungary, who stunned Rio runners-up Croatia 15-11 in the day’s final match.

Hungary are the most successful team in Olympic water polo history, but won the last of their nine gold medals at the Beijing Games in 2008. They finished fifth at London 2012 and Rio 2016, but arrived in Tokyo as the reigning European champions.

Wing Krisztian Manhercz turned in his best performance of the tournament to guide the Hungarians into their first Olympic semi-final in 13 years, scoring a game-leading seven goals from eight shots.

Italy, the Rio bronze medallists, were blown away by Serbia in the first half, trailing 5-2 at the end of the first period and 9-3 by halftime.

The Italians had not tasted defeat in Tokyo, with three wins and two draws in the group stage, but came up against a player in inspired form in Serbian goalkeeper Branislav Mitrovic, who saved 15 of the 21 shots he faced.

Filipovic top scored for Serbia with three goals, while Dusan Mandic, Strahinja Rasovic and Andrija Prlainovic scored two apiece.

“Our defence won the game, especially our goalkeeper,” Filipovic added. “It’s very difficult to win if we’re conceding double-digit goals, so when our defence plays like that, I think we can beat any team in this competition.” (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)