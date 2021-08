CHIBA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cuba’s Luis Orta won gold in the men’s Greco-Roman bantamweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Japan’s Kenichiro Fumita took the silver medal while China’s Walihan Sailike and Sergey Emelin of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) claimed the bronze medals. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)