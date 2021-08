CHIBA, Japan, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Iran’s Mohammadreza Geraei won gold in the men’s Greco-Roman lightweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s Parviz Nasibov took the silver medal while Germany’s Frank Staebler and Egypt’s Mohamed Ibrahim El-Sayed claimed the bronze medals. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)