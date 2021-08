CHIBA, Japan, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Zhan Beleniuk won gold in the men’s Greco-Roman middleweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Hungary’s Viktor Lorincz took the silver medal while Germany’s Denis Kudla and Serbia’s Zurabi Datunashvili claimed the bronze medals. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)