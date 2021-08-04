Olympics-Wrestling-Ukrainian MP Beleniuk wins Greco-Roman gold, Japan's Kawai triumphs

CHIBA, Japan, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Zhan Beleniuk went one step further than his silver medal in 2016 by winning the Greco-Roman middleweight gold at the Tokyo Olympics by beating Hungary’s Viktor Lorincz in the final on Wednesday.

Beleniuk, a twice world champion and Ukraine’s first Black member of parliament elected in 2019, was in control throughout. At 1-1 in the second period, he profited from a par terre, turning the Hungarian twice to get four points and win 5-1.

The elated 30-year-old celebrated by performing an impromptu Hopak -- a traditional dance -- on the mat with the Ukrainian flag draped around him.

“It’s an incredible feeling, a dream come true after the silver in Rio,” Beleniuk told reporters.

“I wanted to start strong and it was partially my strategy and partially a coincidence that my opponent was weaker in the later period... Now I’m an Olympic champion.”

For Lorincz, it was disappointment as the Hungarian failed to add to the gold in the household after his brother Tamas won Tuesday’s welterweight final.

Germany’s Denis Kudla won the first bronze medal bout by pinning Egypt’s Mohamed Metwally while Serbia’s Zurabi Datunashvili beat Ivan Huklek 6-1 for the second bronze.

‘BEST DAY OF MY LIFE’

Japan’s Yukako Kawai denied Kyrgyzstan a first gold medal in women’s wrestling when she beat reigning world champion Aisuluu Tynybekova 4-3 in the freestyle middleweight final.

In a tense contest, Kawai was under pressure in the dying seconds and just about managed to stay on the mat as Tynybekova looked to score when the buzzer sounded.

“It’s the best day of my life,” Kawai, a former Asian champion, said.

Bulgaria’s Taybe Yusein needed only 56 seconds to overcome Russian Olympic Committee’s Lyubov Ovcharova 10-0 for bronze while Ukraine’s Iryna Koliadenko beat Latvia’s Anastasija Grigorjeva 3-1 for the second bronze.

GOLD FOR GERAEI

There would be no second gold for Ukraine on the day, however, after Iran’s Mohammadreza Geraei won the Greco-Roman lightweight gold with a dominant victory by technical superiority to hand 22-year-old Parviz Nasibov the silver.

Nasibov, a European junior champion, was no match for the former Asian champion who won 9-1.

“Of course I feel disappointed because I lost with such a score... When training, I overestimated the strengths of my opponent,” Nasibov said.

Germany’s Frank Staebler, defeated in the bronze medal fight in 2012, edged Georgia’s Ramaz Zoidze 5-4 in the bronze medal bout for his first Olympic medal.

Staebler, a three-times world champion, then placed his boots on the middle of the mat before the 32-year-old walked away from the arena, indicating he was retiring from the sport.

Egypt’s Mohamed Ibrahim El-Sayed won the second bronze after he beat Artem Surkov, celebrating the win with a somersault on the mat before tackling his coach. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay in Chiba, Writing by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)