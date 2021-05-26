Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called for the Summer Games to be cancelled in an editorial on Wednesday, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We ask Prime Minister (Yoshihide) Suga to calmly and objectively assess the situation and decide on the cancellation of the event this summer,” the newspaper said in an editorial. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)