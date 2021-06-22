FACTBOX-Tokyo's pandemic-hit Olympics in numbers

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee (IOC) leaders and the Japanese government are pressing on with the Tokyo Games, delayed once due to COVID-19 outbreaks, despite worries the sporting extravaganza may trigger of a new wave of infections tmsnrt.rs/2RDKuP7.

Here are five numbers to note on the Tokyo Olympics taking place in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

ZERO: number of foreign spectators

International spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan for the Games amid public concerns over the coronavirus.

The curb is set to hit hotels, restaurants and the transportation sector, and is likely to result in an economic loss of 151 billion yen ($1.4 billion), the Nomura Research Institute said.

As for domestic spectators, Olympics organisers have put a cap of 50% of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga does not rule out holding the Games without spectators if the capital is put back under a state of emergency.

62%: ratio of Japanese favouring postponement or cancellation

In a voter poll by the Asahi Shimbun daily published on June 21, 62% of respondents said the Olympics should be postponed again or cancelled altogether, while 34% said it should be held this summer.

The ratio of those who favour holding the event in July and August as planned, however, is up sharply from 14% a month ago, as the opening ceremony of the Games, set for July 23, draws closer.

25: Vaccine doses administered per 100 people in Japan

About 25 vaccine doses have been administered per 100 people in Japan, far below levels seen in the rest of G7 advanced economies, according to Our World in Data figures.

The number comes to 95 doses per 100 people in the United States and 79 in Germany.

The figures may not equal to the total number of people vaccinated as they receive multiple doses.

More than 80% of the athletes and officials residing in the Olympic village will be vaccinated when the Games kick off in a month, the IOC has said.

80,000: number of daily COVID-19 tests on athletes, others

Organisers expect to conduct up to 80,000 coronavirus tests a day on athletes, coaches and Games officials to ensure a safe and secure Olympics.

The Tokyo Games will rely on 230 doctors and 310 nurses a day, and organisers aim to fully secure necessary medical workers by the end of the month.

There are nagging worries in the public that an influx of foreign visitors may help turn the Tokyo Olympics into a super-spreader event, which in turn could put further strain on Japan’s already stretched medical system.

$15 billion: latest Olympics budget

The latest budget for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics of 1.64 trillion yen ($14.5 billion) is up 22% from the previous one compiled before the postponement, and more than twice as big as the estimated budget of 800 billion yen at the time of the bidding for holding the Games.

The bill is split three ways among the 2020 organisers, Tokyo Metropolitan government and Japan’s central government, with the host city Tokyo covering the biggest chunk. ($1 = 110.1000 yen) (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)