Sports events can be held without vaccines, says IOC President Bach

FILE PHOTO: IOC President, Thomas Bach, holds the IOC Executive Board Meeting at Olympic House, in Lausanne, Switzerland September 9, 2020. Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - The recent resumption of sports events show they can be organised safely without vaccines, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday.

Bach made the comment at a news conference.

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed from 2020 to 2021 due to the coronavirus. The pandemic has continued to spread, casting a shadow over the viability of hosting the Games next year.