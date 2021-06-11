Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto hopes for Olympic support from G7 countries

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto speaks at a news conference after IOC Executive Board meeting in Tokyo, Japan, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 would be “grateful” if Group of Seven countries could support the Summer Games going ahead as planned, Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto told a news conference on Friday.

She added that the organising committee had set up a new vaccination centre for Olympics-related staff in Tokyo.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which was postponed once due to the global spread of the coronavirus, is scheduled to start on July 23. G7 leaders are meeting this weekend in Britain.