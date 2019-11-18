Airbnb signs Olympics deal up to 2028

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Airbnb has struck a deal to support the Olympic Games up to 2028, the short-term home rental company announced on MOnday.

Airbnb said it had signed the partnership with the International Olympics Committee, making it an official Olympics partner for the 2020 Games in Tokyo, the 2024 Games in Paris and the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

The Olympics often lead to a surge in Airbnb bookings as sports fans from around the world book accommodation in the host city. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)