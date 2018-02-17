FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2018

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Alpine Skiing-Women's super g results

    Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Olympic alpine skiing women's super g result in Pyeongchang on Saturday. 
                                                  Time                   
1.   Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic)               1 minute 21.11 seconds 
2.   Anna Veith (Austria)                         1:21.12                
3.   Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)               1:21.22                
4.   Lara Gut (Switzerland)                       1:21.23                
5.   Johanna Schnarf (Italy)                      1:21.27                
6.   Federica Brignone (Italy)                    1:21.49                
6.   Lindsey Vonn (U.S.)                          1:21.49                
8.   Cornelia Hutter (Austria)                    1:21.54                
9.   Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)                 1:21.57                
10.  Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)                1:21.62                
11.  Sofia Goggia (Italy)                         1:21.65                
12.  Nadia Fanchini (Italy)                       1:21.88                
13.  Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway)                  1:22.00                
14.  Breezy Johnson (U.S.)                        1:22.14                
15.  Laurenne Ross (U.S.)                         1:22.17                
16.  Alice McKennis (U.S.)                        1:22.20                
17.  Corinne Suter (Switzerland)                  1:22.24                
18.  Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria)                 1:22.30                
19.  Romane Miradoli (France)                     1:22.36                
20.  Jennifer Piot (France)                       1:22.38                
21.  Tamara Tippler (Austria)                     1:22.50                
22.  Tiffany Gauthier (France)                    1:22.56                
23.  Valerie Grenier (Canada)                     1:22.77                
24.  Lisa Hornblad (Sweden)                       1:22.79                
25.  Marusa Ferk (Slovenia)                       1:23.18                
26.  Maryna Gasienica Daniel (Poland)             1:23.21                
27.  Jasmine Flury (Switzerland)                  1:23.30                
28.  Tessa Worley (France)                        1:23.54                
29.  Candace Crawford (Canada)                    1:23.69                
30.  Alexandra Coletti (Monaco)                   1:24.01                
31.  Greta Small (Australia)                      1:24.09                
32.  Petra Vlhova (Slovakia)                      1:24.26                
33.  Katerina Paulathova (Czech Republic)         1:24.48                
34.  Tina Robnik (Slovenia)                       1:24.49                
35.  Barbara Kantorova (Slovakia)                 1:25.30                
36.  Ania Monica Caill (Romania)                  1:25.74                
37.  Roni Remme (Canada)                          1:25.90                
38.  Sabrina Simader (Kenya)                      1:26.25                
39.  Noelle Barahona (Chile)                      1:27.16                
40.  Kim Vanreusel (Belgium)                      1:27.60                
41.  Sarah Schleper (Mexico)                      1:27.93                
42.  Elvedina Muzaferija (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 1:27.97                
43.  Olha Knysh (Ukraine)                         1:30.60                
.    Kira Weidle (Germany)                        DNF                    
.    Maria Shkanova (Belarus)                     DNS
