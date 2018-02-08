UPDATE 1-Olympics-Curling-Mixed's round robin results

Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic mixed's curling round robin results in Gangneung on Thursday. RESULTS South Korea 7 China 8 Olympic Athlete from Russia 4 Norway 3 Finland 6 Switzerland 7 U.S. 4 Canada 6 China 5 Switzerland 7 Canada 6 Norway 9 South Korea 9 Finland 4 U.S. 9 Olympic Athlete from Russia 3 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Switzerland 2 2 0 0 14 11 2 2. U.S. 2 1 0 1 13 9 1 2=. Olympic Athlete from Russia 2 1 0 1 7 12 1 2=. Norway 2 1 0 1 12 10 1 2=. South Korea 2 1 0 1 16 12 1 2=. China 2 1 0 1 13 14 1 2=. Canada 2 1 0 1 12 13 1 8. Finland 2 0 0 2 10 16 0 THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8 FIXTURES (GMT) Olympic Athlete from Russia v Finland (2335) South Korea v Norway (2335) U.S. v Switzerland (2335) China v Canada (2335) FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9 FIXTURES (GMT) China v Olympic Athlete from Russia (0435) Switzerland v Norway (0435) U.S. v South Korea (0435) Canada v Finland (0435)