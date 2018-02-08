FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Curling-Mixed's round robin results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic mixed's curling round robin results in Gangneung on Thursday. 
RESULTS 
South Korea                 7 China                       8 
Olympic Athlete from Russia 4 Norway                      3 
Finland                     6 Switzerland                 7 
U.S.                        4 Canada                      6 
China                       5 Switzerland                 7 
Canada                      6 Norway                      9 
South Korea                 9 Finland                     4 
U.S.                        9 Olympic Athlete from Russia 3 
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1.  Switzerland                 2 2 0 0 14 11 2   
2.  U.S.                        2 1 0 1 13 9  1   
2=. Olympic Athlete from Russia 2 1 0 1 7  12 1   
2=. Norway                      2 1 0 1 12 10 1   
2=. South Korea                 2 1 0 1 16 12 1   
2=. China                       2 1 0 1 13 14 1   
2=. Canada                      2 1 0 1 12 13 1   
8.  Finland                     2 0 0 2 10 16 0   
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Olympic Athlete from Russia v Finland                      (2335)  
South Korea                 v Norway                       (2335)  
U.S.                        v Switzerland                  (2335)  
China                       v Canada                       (2335)  
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
China                       v Olympic Athlete from Russia  (0435)  
Switzerland                 v Norway                       (0435)  
U.S.                        v South Korea                  (0435)  
Canada                      v Finland                      (0435)

