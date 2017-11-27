FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-IOC bans five more Russians for life over Sochi doping
#Olympics News
November 27, 2017 / 6:26 PM / in 36 minutes

Olympics-IOC bans five more Russians for life over Sochi doping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee banned five more Russian competitors from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics for life over anti-doping rule violations, it said on Monday.

They include Dmitrii Trunenkov and Aleksei Negodailo, both members of the gold-medal winning four-man bobsleigh team. The IOC this month annulled the results of 19 Russian athletes, including several gold medallists, who competed in Sochi because of doping violations. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Williams)

