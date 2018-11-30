UPDATE 2-Boxing still on the ropes after IOC freezes planning for Tokyo 2020

* IOC puts 2020 Olympic boxing on hold

* Governing body AIBA under investigation

* Decision expected by IOC Session in June 2019 (Adds quotes, Tokyo 2020 spokesman)

By Jack Tarrant

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) put planning for the Tokyo 2020 boxing tournament on hold on Friday in a move that could see the governing body AIBA frozen out of the Games over a governance dispute.

The IOC said in a statement it had also launched an investigation into the International Boxing Association after AIBA submitted a progress report focusing on governance, financial management and sporting integrity.

It referred to that enquiry as “the initiation of a procedure which can lead to the withdrawal of recognition for AIBA” but said it still hoped boxing would be part of the programme. “The IOC Executive Board makes all efforts to protect the athletes and ensure that a boxing tournament can take place at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 regardless of these measures,” the statement read.

The IOC’s Executive Board said planning for the Olympic boxing tournament had been frozen, with immediate effect, and contact suspended between AIBA and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.

“This will also include the freezing of any ticket sales for the boxing competitions or any approval or implementation of the qualification system,” the IOC’s Sports Director Kit McConnell said in Tokyo on Friday.

No deadline was set for further action but any decision to withdraw recognition from an international federation would have to be made at an IOC session. The next one is scheduled for June 2019.

McConnell said AIBA had been given adequate time to address the IOC’s concerns.

“The timeline from the time we raised these questions is not short in that regard,” he said.

“These questions have been on the table throughout the whole of 2018 and tomorrow is December.”

AIBA, who did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Friday, has been in turmoil for years and the IOC has warned the Swiss-based body to sort out its finances and governance, as well as anti-doping issues, or risk missing out on the Tokyo Games.

Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said that Games organisers were very keen to work closely with the IOC to address any impact on planning.

‘SIGNIFICANT CONCERN’

The IOC executive board said AIBA had made progress but points of “significant concern” remained.

They included doubts about AIBA’s ability to continue as a going concern.

“This means basically (being able) to operate under normal financial circumstances with revenues to match the expenditure,” said McConnell.

“Equally, there are elements of the audited and financial reports which are still omitted and are not included in the information that has been provided to us and not available on the AIBA website.”

AIBA said in a statement released to the media on Thursday that they had restored “a healthy and sustainable financial situation” to their accounts.

“The fear of going bankrupt due to past financial mismanagement is now far behind us,” AIBA president Gafur Rahimov said in the statement.

“It is time to turn the page and look further to the development of boxing worldwide.”

The IOC on Friday noted uncertainty about the role of Rahimov, an Uzbek, resulting from his “designation as a key member and associate of a transnational organised criminal network by the U.S. Treasury Department”.

Rahimov was one of two Olympic officials barred by the Australian government from attending the 2000 Sydney Games for security reasons.

Despite its concerns, the IOC said it remained determined to feature boxing at Tokyo 2020.

“The goal again is that, by the time of the session in 2019, (the IOC will) be able to confirm, while protecting the integrity of the sport and while protecting the athletes... an Olympic boxing competition here in Tokyo,” said McConnell.

Boxing has featured in all but one of the Summer Olympics since 1904 with Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Anthony Joshua and Katie Taylor among those to have won gold medals and gone on to claim professional world titles. (Writing by Alan Baldwin and Jack Tarrant Editing by John O’Brien, Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Toby Davis)