Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Olympic nordic combined men's team large hill / 4 x 5km ski jumping result in Pyeongchang on Thursday. Points 1. Austria 469.5 2. Germany 464.7 3. Japan 455.3 4. Norway 449.2 5. France 417.9 6. Czech Republic 382.2 7. Finland 381.3 8. Poland 337.2 9. U.S. 324.8 10. Italy 291.8