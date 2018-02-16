UPDATE 1-Olympics-Skeleton-Men's individual overall results

Feb 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic skeleton men's individual overall results in Pyeongchang on Friday. Run 1 Run 2 Run 3 Run 4 Overall 1. Yun Sungbin (Korea) 50.28 50.07 50.18 50.02 3:20.55 2. Nikita Tregubov (Olympic Athlete from Russia) 50.59 50.50 50.53 50.56 3:22.18 3. Dominic Parsons (England) 50.85 50.41 50.33 50.61 3:22.20 4. Martins Dukurs (Latvia) 50.85 50.38 50.32 50.76 3:22.31 5. Tomass Dukurs (Latvia) 50.88 50.58 50.65 50.63 3:22.74 6. Kim Jisoo (Korea) 50.80 50.86 50.51 50.81 3:22.98 7. Axel Jungk (Germany) 50.77 51.01 50.83 50.99 3:23.60 8. Christopher Grotheer (Germany) 51.05 51.06 51.01 50.93 3:24.05 9. Alexander Gassner (Germany) 51.05 51.08 51.04 50.93 3:24.10 10. Jeremy Rice (Britain) 51.06 51.15 51.04 50.99 3:24.24 11. Matthew Antoine (U.S.) 51.16 50.98 50.91 51.34 3:24.39 12. Vladyslav Heraskevych (Ukraine) 51.26 51.16 51.21 50.84 3:24.47 13. Geng Wenqiang (China) 51.51 50.87 51.18 51.09 3:24.65 14. Rhys Thornbury (New Zealand) 50.90 51.03 50.65 52.14 3:24.72 15. Vladislav Marchenkov (Olympic Athlete from Russia) 51.27 51.49 51.05 51.37 3:25.18 16. John Daly (U.S.) 51.23 51.15 51.33 51.64 3:25.35 17. Kevin Boyer (Canada) 51.46 51.24 51.14 51.56 3:25.40 18. Matthias Guggenberger (Austria) 51.38 51.29 51.81 51.25 3:25.73 19. John Farrow (Australia) 51.64 51.31 51.40 51.53 3:25.88 20. Alex Hanssen (Norway) 51.44 51.51 51.37 51.57 3:25.89