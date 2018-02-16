FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Skeleton-Men's individual overall results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic skeleton men's individual overall results in Pyeongchang on Friday. 
                                                       Run 1 Run 2 Run 3 Run 4 Overall 
1.  Yun Sungbin (Korea)                                50.28 50.07 50.18 50.02 3:20.55 
2.  Nikita Tregubov (Olympic Athlete from Russia)      50.59 50.50 50.53 50.56 3:22.18 
3.  Dominic Parsons (England)                          50.85 50.41 50.33 50.61 3:22.20 
4.  Martins Dukurs (Latvia)                            50.85 50.38 50.32 50.76 3:22.31 
5.  Tomass Dukurs (Latvia)                             50.88 50.58 50.65 50.63 3:22.74 
6.  Kim Jisoo (Korea)                                  50.80 50.86 50.51 50.81 3:22.98 
7.  Axel Jungk (Germany)                               50.77 51.01 50.83 50.99 3:23.60 
8.  Christopher Grotheer (Germany)                     51.05 51.06 51.01 50.93 3:24.05 
9.  Alexander Gassner (Germany)                        51.05 51.08 51.04 50.93 3:24.10 
10. Jeremy Rice (Britain)                              51.06 51.15 51.04 50.99 3:24.24 
11. Matthew Antoine (U.S.)                             51.16 50.98 50.91 51.34 3:24.39 
12. Vladyslav Heraskevych (Ukraine)                    51.26 51.16 51.21 50.84 3:24.47 
13. Geng Wenqiang (China)                              51.51 50.87 51.18 51.09 3:24.65 
14. Rhys Thornbury (New Zealand)                       50.90 51.03 50.65 52.14 3:24.72 
15. Vladislav Marchenkov (Olympic Athlete from Russia) 51.27 51.49 51.05 51.37 3:25.18 
16. John Daly (U.S.)                                   51.23 51.15 51.33 51.64 3:25.35 
17. Kevin Boyer (Canada)                               51.46 51.24 51.14 51.56 3:25.40 
18. Matthias Guggenberger (Austria)                    51.38 51.29 51.81 51.25 3:25.73 
19. John Farrow (Australia)                            51.64 51.31 51.40 51.53 3:25.88 
20. Alex Hanssen (Norway)                              51.44 51.51 51.37 51.57 3:25.89
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
