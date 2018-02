Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic ski jumping men's team - large hill 1st round result in Pyeongchang on Monday. 1. Norway 545.9 points Q 2. Germany 543.9 Q 3. Poland 540.9 Q 4. Austria 493.7 Q 5. Slovenia 492.4 Q 6. Japan 475.5 Q 7. Olympic Athlete from Russia 409.6 Q 8. Finland 397.5 Q 9. U.S. 377.2 10. Czech Republic 370.1 11. Italy 364.5 12. Korea 274.5