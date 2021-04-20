Olympics-Artistic swimming qualifier to be held outside Japan in June

FILE PHOTO: XVIII Pan American Games - Lima 2019 - Artistic Swimming - Aquatic Center, Lima, Peru - July 31, 2019 - Team Peru in action during the Team Free Routine Finals. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

(Reuters) - An Olympic artistic swimming qualifier scheduled for Tokyo in May will now be held outside Japan in June at a location to be decided, world body FINA said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted preparations for the start of the 2020 Summer Games, already postponed by a year, in July.

FINA said in a statement that the changes were due in part to “challenges related to the international calendar and the necessary adaptation of the venue to the Olympic Games’ operations in mid-May”.

An operational test event will be held in Tokyo in July.

A marathon swimming qualifier that was scheduled for Fukuoka in late May has already been moved to Setubal, in Portugal, in June.

A diving qualifier and test event will go ahead in Tokyo in May, however.

The Tokyo Games are set to run from July 23 to Aug. 8.