Olympics--IOC approves mixed athletics, swimming relays for 2020

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 9 (Reuters) - Mixed relays in athletics and swimming and three-a-side basketball were among new events approved on Friday by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for inclusion in the Tokyo Games in 2020.

The IOC's executive board also agreed to add mixed doubles in table tennis, mixed team events in judo and archery and a mixed team triathlon.

An IOC statement said Tokyo would include a 4 x 400 mixed relay in athletics and a 4 x 100 medley mixed relay in swimming. Swimming would also include two further new events - a men's 800 metres and women's 1500 metres freestyle races.

IOC President Thomas Bach said the new disciplines would make the games "more youthful, more urban and will include more women." (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Mark Heinrich)