Olympics-IOC's Bach to meet U.S. President Trump at White House

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, a source within the Olympic movement told Reuters, as Los Angeles bids against Paris to host the 2024 summer Games.

The source gave no further details about the meeting, which comes a day after Bach announced a new IOC sponsorship deal with chipmaker Intel Corp in New York that is set to run until 2024.

Trump has publicly backed the Los Angeles 2024 Games bid but has so far had no active involvement in the campaign.

The IOC has said it is planning to award both the 2024 and the 2028 Games at its session in September and the two cities are likely to share them among themselves. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Gareth Jones)