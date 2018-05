TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund ValueAct Capital has become a major shareholder in Japanese medical equipment and camera maker Olympus Corp with a 5.04 percent stake, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

ValueAct’s stake is worth about 66.6 billion yen ($613 million) based on Thursday’s closing price. ($1 = 108.7300 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)