April 23, 2019

Oman Aviation seeks up to $6 bln to finance airline, airport expansion - CEO

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - Oman Aviation Group is seeking to raise up to $6 billion to finance the expansion of Oman Air and Oman Airports IPO-OAMC.OM, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The group has issued a request for proposals to local and international banks for the financing, with the first tranche expected to be raised by mid-2020, Mustafa al-Hinai said.

Formed in February last year, Oman Aviation Group includes Oman Air, Oman Airports and Oman Aviation Services. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens)

