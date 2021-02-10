Stress tests show Omani banks resilient to shocks, state TV says

DUBAI (Reuters) - Stress tests on Omani banks showed “positive indicators” about their ability to resist shocks, such as low oil prices and non-performing loans, state television quoted the central bank’s deputy executive chairman saying on Wednesday.
The central bank was not against bank mergers as long as it did not hurt competition and supported the idea of having “giant banks”, he was quoted as saying.
