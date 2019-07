DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman has appointed Bank ABC and Emirates NBD to arrange a $300 million syndicated term loan facility, it said on Wednesday.

The facility has a tenor of three years, and the proceeds of will be utilized for NBO’s general corporate purposes, the statement said.

General syndication was launched on Tuesday with regional and international lenders invited to participate, the bank said. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar Editing by David Goodman)